Wobbling Clowns

I have very recently written about the Evil Clown appearing in the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican, which he had air-conditioned because… Greta.

I would like, here, to focus on another aspect of that disgraceful apparition; the fact, I mean, that it is reported that the man did not manage the few meters to his podium without wobbling.

I wonder now: was this because he is recovering, or was this exactly because there is no recovery?

Francis never looked like the wobbling type to me. His walk was aged, as befits an overweight man of around 85, but not really uncertain. I never saw him helped to walk.

I am not a doctor, and have no desire to make too many enquiries about this. But you know how these things go: at a certain point, there are increasingly more signs that things are getting worse, and the last station, where the train(wreck) ends, is getting nearer. He might be wobbling because he is still recovering, or because he does not manage to recover, or just because he can’t carry the substantial belly he has built in his old years anymore.

Still, I think it’s fair to say that the next Conclave begins to be seen, in the distance, from the window and with a naked eye.

Pray for a Catholic successor to this guy. God knows we don’t deserve him, but we need him anyway.