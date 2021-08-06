Amazing Beauty

For centuries, Catholics and Protestants have stolen each other’s music. This, they did because on both sides, the right and the wrong one, they thought important to glorify God in any way they could. If, therefore, a moving melody was written by a Protestant, no matter how wrong he motives, tough luck: the beautiful creation would be recruited from the right side, to more fittingly give glory to God.

This is why we, as Catholics, should appropriate all the musical beauty that Protestant minds have created, so that their God-given talent is brought to full fruition.

I have made, in a recent post, the example of Amazing Grace, a truly amazing tune. If you apply to his words the Catholic concept of Grace, instead of the Protestant one, I think t works fine. But if not – or in any case in which this is not the case – by all means, the words should be changed to bring them in line, whilst preserving the musical beauty of the relevant musical piece.

All beauty comes from God. It is fine to direct all beauty to the glory of God.

I say, let’s steal all that is worth stealing! Let us haveb Bach and Buxtehude resound in our Sung Tridentine Masses! Let us have beautiful Anglican and Protestant hymns resound in our Novus Ordo masses, for as long as we have to cope with Novus Ordo Masses! Let us snatch beauty from the wrong hands and put it, as it is God’s grace, to its proper use!

I honestly don’t care what the guy thought who composed the music. God works in mysterious ways. But beauty is beauty. Let us not waste it.

Again, this is no novelty. This isn’t yours truly trying to be original. This has been done for Centuries.

By Catholics, I add, way more faithful than I will ever be.