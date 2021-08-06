Good Riddance To Bad Music

Let me first say that when a man is accused of “abuse” by several women; all of whom coming out from the same organisation; organisation who was founded by the ex-wife of the accused; ex-wife who is a lesbian, and now lives in a civil partnership with another dyke, I tend to take the accusations with a truckload of salt.

Still, this post is not about the accusations. It is about the liturgy.

David Haas must have caused more Catholics to leave church services than all Jesuits and Dominicans together. His musical expectorations are, according to even the soy-fed, feminist “progressive” Catholics, the very soundtrack of the V II liturgy, wreckovation in notes so to speak.

Haas’ music is now being banned from an awful lot of North American churches, and I can easily imagine other English-speaking Countries, where the Haas-virus was allowed to spread and kill the desire to show up at Mass, following suit.

You might say that his rubbish will be substituted for other rubbish. To this is answer that, first, I am very happy for every rubbish that lands in the rubbish bin; secondly, the amputation of the song book might give the one or other priest a welcome excuse to civilise the matter, with a lot of “Amazing Grace” and “Dear Lord and Father of Mankind” instead of that diabetes-inducing sugary stuff.

Every loss for the progressive V II troops is a win for us. And for our poor ears, which have forced us to zone out during the “singing” for too long.