Let His Days Be Few
From the always excellent Vox Cantoris:
We have our own sources in the Vatican and will report the information now for your consideration. The recent surgery was not for diverticulitis but for colon cancer and he is wearing a colostomy bag and is in his last months.
I have no sources in the Vatican. For what I know (but hey: what do I know?) cancer is normally associated to loss of weight, and from what I can see of the guy he is not getting thinner but, in case, fatter. Still, I trust Vox Cantoris to report his sources only when he thinks them credible, which is why I decided to report it here and what, frankly, gives me hope.
My take is this: if this is true and the wobbling clown has a ticking bomb in his colon we will start, methinks, to see the effects of it on his physical shape in a matter of a month or two. If, in two month’s time, the guy is still as fat as he is now, I will actually abandon the hypothesis unless I receive, from a commenter here or from sources elsewhere, confirmation that one can have a bowel cancer in an advanced, incurable stage and stay fat even when the checkout is approaching fast.
For the record, I do not expect the Vatican to confirm that Francis is ill with cancer before, say, three years after his death. And when they do, it will be worth checking that he didn’t die of something else instead.
Reflecting on the news, though, I was thinking this: Francis, never a genius in his best days, has certainly not expected that a motu proprio could actually put an end, overnight, to the Tridentine Mass. If he knows that he is in his last, say, 4-6-8 months, he must know that his illness will become apparent very soon, and his Ukaze will not have the time to have any long-lasting effect.
Why, then, in this case, proceed with the Motu Proprio? It can be that the guy is not so ill; or that he is ill, but the doctors have told him he will recover; or very simply, that they told him he will not recover, and he knows that his Motu Proprio will not achieve much or for long, but he wants to do it anyway, out of spite for the Catholics he so much hates.
That, my friends, would be 100% Francis; it would be like him all right. It would be like a raised middle finger used as a parting shot (or late shot; who knows what else he might do in his last weeks!!) to tell us a last time how much he hates us. As I have written many times, nothing of this man would surprise me.
We will have the answer in the next months. For the moment, let me end, like Vox Cantoris, with a beautiful line from the Psalms:
Let his days be few; and let another take his office.
This was my first thought too when i read that, so i started looking at more recent pictures, and yea, he looks just as round as ever. but then i noticed his collar. in the past, i’ve been critical of how francis’s neck would spill out over his collar, yet in the more recent photos of him, his collar is distinctly loose. Then, looking at his face, it does look more gaunt than it did in the past.
That all being said, i feel uncomfortable being so conspiratorial as to suggest he’s wearing a fat suit of some kind to make himself look healthier. Or maybe he’s self conscious of the colostomy bag and the padding is covering for that?
I don’t know what’s going on. All i know is that if you look at him from the shoulders up, he’s looking like a much thinner frailer man than he did in the past.
You’re the second mentioning a “fat suit” today. I did not even know they existed!
Have you considered he is wearing a “fat suit” beneath his robes, disguising his physical body.
Much as he wears Papal Vestments to hide the apostate beneath.
Wouldn’t his face look very worn, though?
I suspect that it bothers Pope Francis that there’ll still be people alive after he dies. His answer is to make the lives of those left behind as miserable as possible.
Amen. And indeed, It has been a protest of final impenitence. There would be some more.