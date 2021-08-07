Let His Days Be Few

From the always excellent Vox Cantoris:

We have our own sources in the Vatican and will report the information now for your consideration. The recent surgery was not for diverticulitis but for colon cancer and he is wearing a colostomy bag and is in his last months.

I have no sources in the Vatican. For what I know (but hey: what do I know?) cancer is normally associated to loss of weight, and from what I can see of the guy he is not getting thinner but, in case, fatter. Still, I trust Vox Cantoris to report his sources only when he thinks them credible, which is why I decided to report it here and what, frankly, gives me hope.

My take is this: if this is true and the wobbling clown has a ticking bomb in his colon we will start, methinks, to see the effects of it on his physical shape in a matter of a month or two. If, in two month’s time, the guy is still as fat as he is now, I will actually abandon the hypothesis unless I receive, from a commenter here or from sources elsewhere, confirmation that one can have a bowel cancer in an advanced, incurable stage and stay fat even when the checkout is approaching fast.

For the record, I do not expect the Vatican to confirm that Francis is ill with cancer before, say, three years after his death. And when they do, it will be worth checking that he didn’t die of something else instead.

Reflecting on the news, though, I was thinking this: Francis, never a genius in his best days, has certainly not expected that a motu proprio could actually put an end, overnight, to the Tridentine Mass. If he knows that he is in his last, say, 4-6-8 months, he must know that his illness will become apparent very soon, and his Ukaze will not have the time to have any long-lasting effect.

Why, then, in this case, proceed with the Motu Proprio? It can be that the guy is not so ill; or that he is ill, but the doctors have told him he will recover; or very simply, that they told him he will not recover, and he knows that his Motu Proprio will not achieve much or for long, but he wants to do it anyway, out of spite for the Catholics he so much hates.

That, my friends, would be 100% Francis; it would be like him all right. It would be like a raised middle finger used as a parting shot (or late shot; who knows what else he might do in his last weeks!!) to tell us a last time how much he hates us. As I have written many times, nothing of this man would surprise me.

We will have the answer in the next months. For the moment, let me end, like Vox Cantoris, with a beautiful line from the Psalms:

Let his days be few; and let another take his office.