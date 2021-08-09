Francis Narrowly Escapes Death By Envelope

In a dramatic development in these hot Summer days the news reaches us that Francis dodged three bullets directed at him. No, the Unholy Father was not hit. He is well. But it was close.

The bullets, clearly directed at the Unholy Father, aka Evil Clown, were contained in an envelope. It is unclear what ability to self-shoot the bullets the envelope had. It is also thought that Francis might have swallowed the bullets thinking them candies, of which he is obviously very fond, thus damaging his stomach and intestines already gravely tested by those pesky Catholics out there.

The Unholy Father has reacted to the news by inviting us to not waste bullets when we cook lunch, or something along those lines.

This writer thinks that the relentless work the Unholy Father of unearthing of the sodomite mafia inside the Vatican could be at the origin of this heinous act. By constantly supporting and promoting them, Francis showed his desire to leave no stone unturned until there is no straight Monsignore within the Vatican walls anymore. This must have – thinking logically – caused a great amount of enmity against him from all sorts of people. The Italian police will, methinks, investigate very hard among the abandoned lovers of the promoted homo clergy. Not everybody is happy with a “nighty-night” tweet after all.

The situation is made more difficult by the fact that the Unholy Father surrounds himself with homosexuals, no doubt in order to better repress and eradicate them. This makes it more difficult to isolate potential assassins among the crowd of fudge-packers constantly going in and out of Casa Santa Marta.

I can well imagine that the situation is serious, and that the Italian Carabinieri have now issued a “code pink” alert. The business of the bathhouses outside of the Vatican is going to suffer like it’s lockdown again, but this is something Francis will, I am sure, consider a sacrifice worth making.

Father Martina, who has extensive knowledge of the homo net inside and outside of the Vatican, will likely be interrogated soon.

In these difficult days, we need to pray that the Unholy Father may, after dodging the bullets, rapidly march towards the end of his work, and present himself to his Maker with one of those quips that clearly put him in the present, dangerous situation: that he does not know of any gay lobby in the Vatican, as he has never seen it in the Vatican ID cards.

What a courageous, and I mean cou.ra.ge.ous Unholy Father we have.

Is it a surprise he has been targeted?