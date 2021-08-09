French Priest Dies Of Inclusion

Aug 9

“This symbiosis with the world in which we live, this world of exclusion as Pope Francis would say, this world of the periphery, is what Marie Louise experienced. Fraternal life, the pope’s last encyclical (Fratelli tutti), reminds us of this, living in symbiosis with the other, fraternal life and living in symbiosis with God himself.”

These moving, moving words were spoken by Father Oliver Maire, the priest murdered in France.

R.I.P. and all that.

Father Maire did not like exclusion.

He got a taste of the inclusion he so much liked.

  1. jarmssite | August 9, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    Our first Martyr to Inclusion! How exciting. Will today be his feast? Juxtaposing his heroism with that if Saint Lawrence will be so edifying for us simple faithful.

