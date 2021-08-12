Pope Francis The Boor

Pope Francis truly is a comic figure for the ages. Yesterday, as he was concluding a general audince, instead of greeting the wheelchairs (sorry, people) as he is want to do, he just took a phone call on his mobile phone (which means he had left it on) and happily talked on the phone with whomever was the homo on the other side. After which, he just went out. At that point he must have been told of all those people whom he had forgotten out there in the hall, and that it would have been noticed quite a bit if he had just disappeared totally after the horrible rudeness of just going away from the spot. So he came back, probably muttering some obscenity in his own dialect, and actually did the greeting, showing how much he cares for the wheelchairs, sorry, the people, who had remained there waiting for him.

At this point, the man is unhinged. It really is as if he did not care a straw anymore what anybody thinks of him. He has so little respect for his sheep that he does not switch off the phone when he is in a general audience; as if Popes had, in the past, had mobile phones with them that absolutely had to be kept switched on in case there is something that can’t wait, say, three and a half minutes. Then he answers, goes away, leaves them all there waiting. Un-francis-believable.

It would be shocking, if it did not come from this guy. Coming from this guy, it’s just a new level of boorishness.

These guy makes stevedores look like gentlemen.

Hagan Lio, Frankie. But mind: people, and angels alike, are taking score.