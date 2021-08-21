Cardinal Burke Is Out Of Danger

Out of medically-induced coma.

Rapidly improving.

“No fever, respiration much better, doctors optimistic…”

Out of intensive care in a day or two.

Thank God!

By the by, I am sure Frankie sent him his wishes when he became ill, but I have not read any such news.

I prayed a lot for the Cardinal. I feel much better now. In fact, I felt better whilst I was praying, too. Prayer is a beautiful and useful thing, as I am sure the Cardinal can now testify.

Get well soon, Your Eminence.

God knows we need every Catholic out there… 😉