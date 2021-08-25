Meet The Virtual Drone

Take a virtual drone and bring it high, very high over your head. Forget the issues of the day, the polemics, Traditionis custodes, all of it. Take your drone so high Francis that and his man are but almost invisible little dots.

Now take your virtual time machine and, from that elevation, look back 60 years. The two thousand years tradition of the Church is being severely disrupted. Condemned heretics are highly praised. Everything seems to have to undergo an aggiornamento that resembles a severe beating.

Stop here for a moment and, from your elevated position, reflect.

Would God stop this from happening? Why would He? If God had wanted an earthly Church that never strays, He would have had it run by angels. Instead, the first Pope denied Christ, only one of the first twelve bishops risked his life to be at the foot of the Cross, and another one was the one who had just betrayed Him.

Now, keep reflecting. How does God’s world actually work? The wicked can go on thriving for decades, and at times they die without any exterior signs of earthly punishment. However, on a huge number of occasions God actually allows a sinner to experience at least some of the consequences of his sins during life. Gluttony creates obesity, which creates diabetes, or heart issues and heart attacks, or destroys one’s knees. Alcoholism destroys the liver to the point that the person is immediately marked, visible as a drunkard. Marijuana clearly makes of one a pothead. Heroin and other heavy drugs destroy him in a far more devastating way.

Nor does it stop at the sinner itself, then the sins of the fathers are visited upon the sons. The bastard is accompanied, without any fault of his, by a stigma all his life, and he will likely have less chances and less guidance in life than the one born in a wedlock. The wicked, or faithless, wealthy man may be punished with a lazy, greedy, grasping, scrounging son, or by a drug addicted, gambling, degenerate one. The progressive mother “affirming” the same sex relationship of her son will be further punished by the deeply troubled, shellshocked nephews those two will “adopt” and, alas, raise. Wherever we turn, we see this law at play.

Why would, then, God do things differently with the Church? He will, methinks, allow the Church to stray. He will allow the Popes who made this mess possible to be celebrated after death, the heretical masterminds of the Council to be made bishops, even cardinals, and even Popes, and die praised by the world and the mainstream Catholics.

Still: He will cause a Church drunk on aggiornamento to show the signs of Her alcoholism, and the heroin of heresy will, at some point, show Her deformed and without teeth. He will, as he does with many a human, allow the course of wickedness to run to its end; and yes, he will punish the sons for the sins of the fathers, then if you can approve of guitars in church you have not deserved that your children get a solid grounding in Truth.

The big difference is that the Church is Indefectible. No matter how deformed, drunk, addicted She may become, at the appointed time She will be rescued. No Paul VI, John Paul II, Benedict XVI or Francis will ever manage to destroy her, no matter how hard they flirt with heresy and appoint horrible Bishops and Cardinals or – as is the case of Francis – openly hates both the Church and the faithful.

If you followed me up to here, you will easily understand what my conclusion is: the current mess is the unavoidable, willed, and utterly merited result of God ‘s punishment of both a Church which Her leading men are led astray and of a laity too lazy and comfortable, and too little attached to Christ, to give a damn about what was happening around them. Therefore, it is fitting that we suffer, then the sins of the fathers shall be visited upon the sons.

We can, of course, fight back; as we very well should , because this collective punishment is also our individual path to salvation and God has shown us where the battleground is. The weapons of this fight are the same as always: more prayer, more penance, more vocal support of true Catholicism.

It is, also, important that we train ourselves and instruct ourselves in proper, pre V II Catholicism. We have a wealth of information at our disposal, from encyclicals to books readily available on the Internet. No generation before our had so easy access to many centuries of Catholic apologetics as we do.

So, let the virtual drone get back on earth, in the midst of Francis excrementations, and prepare to get in the fight, knowing that our side has already won.