UnCatholic Pope Not Jewish Enough

This will be fun to watch, and I hope that we are kept informed about the developments of this story.

First of all, an obvious introduction: Francis does not write, much less thinks, everything he reads. Being a man in a public position, he has no time or inclination to prepare all the material he needs. Of course, others write it for him, with varying degrees of success. Francis will, then, add his own satanic salt and pepper every time he feels like it: aeroplane, Angelus, you name it.

It evidently came to pass that Francis has inadvertently read some prepared statement that was, actually, Catholic. Yes, the Mosaic law does not give Life. Yes, the Jewish law was superseded by the advent of Our Lord and his death on the Cross. Yes, the Jewish religion is a false one. Yes, the Jewish faith is an obsolete one. Yes, Jews believe in a false god, and their way leads to perdition.

Francis, I am sure, disagrees with what he has said. Most likely an atheist in his heart, when asked about religion he would likely not answer that there is any need to convert anyone. After all, if one “seeks God”, who is he to judge? Therefore, it is reasonable to believe that the words pronounced by the Evil Clown were one of those accidents by which fate, or some good-intentioned soul, actually let something Catholic slip in what Francis is supposed to say. Being lazy, and not a little dumb, our hero either did not see the problem, or just did not bother to add his satanic salt to it.

Alas, this was bad, because in the Age Of Dialogue it is not acceptable that a Pope might even hint that the religion of an infidel might lead him to hell.

This is, my dear readers, where the fun begins.

Rabbi Arousi has, unwittingly, put a dagger into that corpse called interreligious dialogue. He is, from his perspective, absolutely right, because Frankie cannot eat his cake and have it. If the very foundations of Christianity are to be maintained, it has to be acknowledged that infidels must “repent, and believe in the Gospel”. I think a colleague of Francis had something to say on the matter (emphasis mine):

But those things, which God before had shewed by the mouth of all his prophets, that Christ should suffer, he hath so fulfilled. Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord. And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you: Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began. For Moses truly said unto the fathers, A prophet shall the Lord your God raise up unto you of your brethren, like unto me; him shall ye hear in all things whatsoever he shall say unto you. And it shall come to pass, that every soul, which will not hear that prophet, shall be destroyed from among the people

Besides the Predecessor, it has been the constant teaching of the Church that outside of the Church there is no salvation. It is not unlikely that even Francis knows that. So, how does this square with interreligious dialogue?

It simply doesn’t. The two are not compatible. The Church calls to conversion, not to inter-religious dialogue. The Church does not say “I am OK, you are OK”. The Church says “I hope to save my hide, but your chances of it are minuscule and, to all practical purposes, they are nearing zero unless you repent, because your ignorance is, reasonably speaking, not invincible in the least”.

The Rabbi has asked the Vatican for an explanation, as it is clear here (and I think the Rabbi is perfectly right in saying it) that the altar of interreligious dialogue has been desecrated by Catholicism. If the guy receives an official answer, it is will be very funny to see how the officials writing it twist themselves into a pretzel trying to reconcile the irreconcilable.

Still, this is the religion they all belong to: the Church of Nice, the masonic outfit in which everyone who call anybody god is a member of the club.

Stay tuned, and let’s hope we are kept informed about this. Still, whatever they say, remember that truth doesn’t change.

As to the Rabbi, I would like to relay an extremely important message to him:

The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand; repent, and believe in the Gospel’”