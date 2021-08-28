Meet The Canonisations Carpet Bombing

Unavoidably (as he was the last one still missing from the roll call) Albino Luciani, who was elected Pope with the name John Paul I, will be canonised next year.

It must have seemed strange to the geniuses populating the Vatican corridors (and to Francis, who was never a genius, not even in jokes) that there should have remained *one* Pope who, having been elected during the Wonderful Age Of The Spirit Of Surprises, would not be another SpiritSaint.

Hence, we have now what is possibly the greatest string of canonised popes since the first fifty or so; popes who, it might be wise to remember, died, almost all of them, as martyrs. Today, as a contrast, people say that the future Pope Saint Benedict XVI could have been forced to abdicate with the threat of harm or death, as if this wasn’t very possibly the greatest shame in the world. Boy, how the standards have fallen….

But let us leave future Pope Saint Benedict XVI, whom the Redskins know as “Runs Before Wolfs”, aside, and let us reflect on what this means for us as faithful.

First, and as I have stated now many times, the centuries-long theological debate whether canonisations are infallible is now unavoidably, definitively, and brutally obviously settled: they aren’t. The blatant abuse of the instrument for obvious political reasons makes this evident even to my cat; albeit I am ready to bet that, out there, some hardcore Pollyanna is still ready to marvel at the quantity of Saints that V II produces (she might have her motives, though… Perhaps she contracepts? Queer son? “Catholic divorce”? Questions, questions…).

Second, this is a big, fat, Argentinian show of desperation. Francis and his minions notice that V II as an institution is on its way to become more controversial among Catholics than the EU is among Italians. The way they react is trying to get the authority argument out of the drawer (or should I say: the closet) and carpet bomb the faithful with V II canonisations, in a way saying: “You see? This movement is sanctioned by Heaven and wanted by God! How can you ever doubt it?”

It will work only with the hardened Pollyannas, and I fear that many of these Pollyannas will keep many of the Francisboys company in hell. All the others can well see through the canonisation noise and properly judge it for what it is: a propaganda machine. They have, by now, abundantly discovered that the Argentinian Emperor has no clothes and is, in fact, fat, lewd, arrogant, stupid, and with not a shred of faith in him.

Pius XII is Venerable. Pius IX is Blessed. Paul VI should be a Saint? Meaning: God would want you to know that Paul VI went straight to heaven, but doesn’t feel this necessary for those, and for so many others, saintly Popes? With the recent Popes all, with the partial exception of said JP I, also extremely controversial for their degree of Catholicism? How is this logical?

Mind, I don’t think this is a move Francis makes because he wants to become Pope Saint Francis The Ass. I don’t think he even believes in God! He does it because he wants to abuse the Church to promote his Marxist social justice agenda, and in order to do that he has to abuse the canonisation instrument. Nothing new under the sun, anyway. Pope Saint JP II The Buddha Lover did the same, albeit Francis does everything in that astonishingly stupid way that is so typical of his.

What do we do with this? As always, we apply proper Catholicism to an UnCatholic age. The carpet bombing of SpiritSaints is a fraud like everything Francis tries to sell you. We use this guy to actually improve and deepen our knowledge of Catholicism. We wait patiently (and it might well be that not so much patience is required now) that the guy goes to his punishment.

Popes come and go.

Truth remains, invincible.