The Only Thing We Can Do

“… spinelessly kowtowing to their liberal puppet-masters”

This is not Mundabor in the XXI Century. This is Monsieur Veuillot in the XIX. A guy lavishly praised by no less a great man than Saint Pius X.

Veuillot was criticising, very harshly for the times, a Bishop. However, I am pretty sure that the most liberal French Bishop in the XIX Century was infinitely more Catholic than the current Pope, then the latter is clearly not Catholic at all, unless in name and job.

As I have stated countless times, it is not only allowed, but fitting that laymen criticise the clergy when the clergy strays. It is our love for Christ and His Church which demands that it be so.

In fact, I will go further than this and I will say that, in these times of unprecedented straying of the earthly Church from Her proper course, it is fitting for the laymen to denounce the abuses with unprecedented harshness.

How else do you want to make the pewsitter aware of what is going on?

I have written a blog post some days ago, stating that those who, in the Sixties and Seventies, put on without a peep with the guitars in the church deserved to have their children badly catechised and confused by clergymen “spinelessly kowtowing to their liberal puppet-masters”. They did it because they found it easier to just shut up and obey.

This tells us that the laymen finds it fairly easy (not trying to justify them; just stating a fact) to, actually, shut up and obey. In order to wake them up from their slumber, they need the shock caused by harsh words.

I have, also, often stated the reason why my blog is so robustly worded. It is because this blog is not written solely for those who are already aware of the issues, but also for those who, surprised at Francis’ (or other clergymen’s) antics, go on the Internet to look around a bit and know a bit more, and – perhaps – stumble upon my blog.

Now, the garden variety (means: non-churchgoing, horribly catechised, contracepting, “gay-accepting”) Catholic layman stumbling upon my blog and starting to read around might criticise my lack of “kindness”, but – unless he is dumb besides being uncatechised – will not question my Catholic orthodoxy. The result of this should be, I am happy to report, that twenty minutes on my blog, likely together with some other browsing around thrown in in the mix, will leave this guy with a forever changed opinion about the papacy and its role, and about what staunch Catholics think about Francis.

This, my friends, is the best we can do. It is, likely, also the only thing we can do. We as laymen need, each according to his talents and possibilities, to do our little part.

We will be mocked. We will lose friends. We might find ourselves estranged from relatives.

But we will know that we are doing the right thing, and that we are accumulating savings on our Heavenly Bank Account.