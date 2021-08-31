Starving The Church (Reblog)

Aug 31

Posted by

The “Starving the Church” reblog

Posted on August 31, 2021, in Bad Shepherds, Catholicism, Conservative Catholicism, Dissent, Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. 1 Comment.

  1. A. M. | August 31, 2021 at 10:07 pm

    I agree with this 100%. If I ever give to a diocesan parish, I always earmark the donation, so that the money won’t go into the general fund and be taxed by the USCCB. Since I started going to the SSPX, I feel a lot less need to do that.

    Noticeably, however, the bishops (at least in these USA) have not been crying poverty in the last year and a half, while they have been pushing the coronapanic agenda that has left churches locked and Sacraments un-administered. One is almost tempted to think they have found an alternative source of income that more than makes up for the losses in the collection plate.

    Reply

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: