He will have his shortcomings (who hasn’t), but Bolsonaro really gets it. His latest appeal to Brazilian citizen to go on and arm themselves is the thinking of a person who puts individual rights before the tyranny of the government.

Jesus went around with a security detail, and if you don’t believe me you are welcome to read the Gospel when you have time. If Jesus did not have any need of arms for self-defence and still wanted his disciples to carry a number of them, how can it be doubted that being armed for self-defence is an obvious, natural right of every man?

Bolsonaro is the more remarkable because he was, himself, stabbed by a criminal who almost put an end to his life. He could, were he not Bolsonaro, go around crying that there must be a strong control on arms of all types in order to avoid what has happened to him. Still, this guy loves common sense instead of common places, and does not seek the easy popularity of those hypocrites who live surrounded by walls but consider them unchristian.

We need to recover common sense and start spreading the word:

The apostles went around armed. I want the right to do the same.