International Feminist Deception Day

Today is the day feminists all over the world scream the usual nonsense about a fake “parity” that betrays the very essence of femininity.

Happily, this 2017 appears different from the more recent ones. Chewbacca is not the First Lady anymore, and we see timid signs of the rejection of aggressive “femancipation” calls. The new First Lady recites the Our Father at her husband’s rallies. Long may it last.

For Catholics, the matter of emancipation is fairly simple:

Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands, as it is fit in the Lord.

Hhmmm…. St Paul on the one side, the secular culture on the other side. I wonder who is right?

