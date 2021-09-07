Saint Francis Of Communism Defeats The “Pandemic”

No need for the Bearded Woman anymore, either…

And it came to pass some very funny guy predicted that, for the Evil Clown’s trip to Slovakia, 300,000 people would show up. Being so confident in the power of this guy to attract crowds (how many pervs and trannies do you want to have in Slovakia?), the Slovakian authorities required proof of vaccination to get a ticket.

At that point you had two big problems compounding: a Pope who thinks and talks as if he had come out of a satanists’ club , and a deeply unpopular vaccine which does not vaccinate against anything, half the Slovakians clearly reject and, as a whole, seems to do more bad than good (forgetting, for a moment, the way in which at least one of them was “achieved”).

Let us look at the implications here. If the Slovakian authorities believed in the efficacy of the “vaccines”, they would never risk a super spreader event to satisfy the vanity of the old nincompoop. This clearly means that the “vaccines” don’t work, everybody knows it, they are only used to signal virtue and oppress the minority of sound thinking people, and their requirement can be waived at the first sign of inconvenience.

Oh, wait. Could it be that the Slovakian Authorities think that the man will, by way of his sheer saintliness, keep the virus away?

Sorry. Bad joke. Really bad. I take that away. Please delete last remark.

Also funny will be to see what happens next. Yes, more people will ask for a ticket now that Nazi Nanny has relented her grip. Yes, a lot of people will show up merely out of curiosity. Heck, there will be people who show up merely to let their Government understand that if they want things to work, they need to waive these stupid vaccine requirements. However, all of this will not be sufficient to hide another obvious facts: this clown pope is abhorred by Catholics. He is, at this point, nothing more than a circus attraction, a sort of freak show people see like they used to do with the Cannon Woman (they were very rare then; now they are everywhere) and the Bearded Woman (no scarcity of freak shows on the steeet nowadays, either).

As the Evil Clown flies his overweight backside to Slovakia, because “save the planet”, it will be interesting to see what tricks cameramen employ to make the crowd seem very big.

After all, we live in an age of such massive gaslighting that this will count as nothing compared to a vaccine that does not work, and this should be because of those who actually do not take it.

You couldn’t make it up.

But then again this is the age when even the pope is a sad joke.