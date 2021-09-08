Bring It On, Frankie Boy! Or, The Mother Of All Hagan Lios Is About To Start

Just you wait..

The preliminary documents of the Hagan Lio synod are now ready and they are just as bad as expected.

The guiding principle of the operation seems to be: we want people who hate Catholicism and don’t accept the rules to have a say about both Catholicism and its rules, because inclusion. You can imagine the rest.

It’s as if the Chinese Communist Party would invite the Cato Institute to give their input about how to improve Communism. With the big difference that the Church does not need any improving, she merely needs to get start taking herself seriously and demand that the faithful and the world at large do the same.

This is, as you have already understood, Francis’ Mother Of All Hagan Lios, a planned, systematic two years of strife and controversy meant to confuse as many Catholics as possible as much as possible, whilst persuading dissenters and heretics that the church is a democracy they can reshape in their own image and resemblance.

How do we counteract this revolutionary movement? In the only possible way: by waging war against wayward clergy and subversive laymen. Shame them, insult them, attack their agenda at every step.

If Francis thinks that this is going to be the Sixties all over again, he is sadly mistaken. Too many Catholics have woken up by now, and sixty years of devastation have shown to every honest pew sitter what happens when you allow the hippies, the perverts, the atheists, the commies, the adulterers, and the Freemasons to have a say.

Francis, who might or might not see the end of the synod, probably thinks this will be his final giving of the bird to the Church he hates.

Let’s make the exercise as painful as possible for him and his motley crew of reprobates.

Bring it on, Frankie boy.

We will counter blow for blow.

You will not like it.