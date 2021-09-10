A Tale of Two Priests

Father A is a guy who loves the Church. His vocation is sincere. He thinks that the patrimony of the Church is invaluable and that the Traditional Latin Mass is one of the most beautiful expressions of it. He suspects that Lex Orandi is Lex Credendi. However, he does not like conflict. He wants to have a life of prayer and of service to his sheep. He learns to cope with Vatican II, though he clearly doesn’t like it. He joins a seminary and, after eight years, becomes a priest. He waits for better times.

Father B is a guy who loves the Church. His vocation is sincere, and very strong. He thinks that the Church is going downhill, and he will not be any part of it. He thinks that the Traditional Latin Mass is not negotiable. He knows that Lex Orandi is Lex Credendi. He wants a life of service to Christ, and is ready to suffer whatever he has to suffer to do it. He joins a Seminary knowing that, after eight years, he will be excommunicated the very same day he becomes a priest. He wants to be part of the better times instead of waiting for them; but he also wants to be a part of the martyrs if this is the glory that God has in store for him.

Whom do you think, of the two, will react better when the tough times come?

Whom do you think, of the two, will make the better priest overall?

Francis is, at least, separating the wheat from the chaff.

We’ll soon know if love for Tradition is also love for Christ.