The Earth Kisser And The Flying Clown

The Evil Clown will soon fly to Eastern Europe and, no doubt, he will make a big show of it, the aeroplane being one of his favourite ways to make himself beautiful and look like he really cares.

I reflect on this phenomenon, and cannot but conclude that the easiness with which the Evil Clown could transform his papacy into an Evil Flying Circus is due to the fact that others, before him, have done the same, even if with, admittedly, much better intentions.

Enter John Paul The Great Entertainer.

I remember those long tv broadcasts, with the waiting for the plane, then the plane getting bigger, approaching the landing strip, landing, preparing for the august guest to show himself to the world. The question was posed at intervals, but always in the air:

Will he kiss the ground?

This TV ritual, this semi pagan gesture no Pope before him had felt the need to make, truly marks the beginning of the Flying Circus. There was something so very off with it, so pagan/vegan/new age/Buddha boy/tree hugger/soy pope, that no one of his successors, not even Mr Wheelchair Lover Boy himself – who loves to kneel in front of infidels and perverts, but not in front of Christ – picked it up.

Still, all the cameras where there, the journalist in almost breathless expectation, as John Paul slowly went down the stairs of the aeroplane and, or so it always seemed to me, expressed to God his relief and gratitude that the plane had not crashed.

It’s a slippery slope, you see. The not very photogenic, and much more sober in style, successor of John Paul the Earth Kisser refrained from such gestures, but Wheelchair Lover Boy took up the habit in style, even if he changed the procedure.

And what do we learn from all this?

You make of the Church a Flying Circus, it’s just a matter of time before you get the Flying Clown.