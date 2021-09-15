Journalists Who Shut Up

We were just given another example of how sheepish and easily controllable mainstream press is.

On his return flight from the Baltic Republic, Pope Francis simply ordered that questions about Vigano ‘ and his shameless silence about his accusations be avoided.

Journos all complied, obviously in order to avoid not being invited on the next occasion. Journalists who shut up on demand are no journalists.

The mainstream press has become a bunch of order takers, and they are surprised that their credibility and readership is in free fall.

The only acceptable behaviour for any decent outlet would have been to refuse to have journalists on the plane on such conditions, making clear that there is a huge elephant in the room and they will be interested in hearing what the Pope has to say when he addresses the issue of the huge elephant, and not before.

This way, they all…

