We are now in the fortunate situation of being – for the time being – on the offensive in the matter of Babykilling.

What we cannot do now, is try to appear “reasonable” and “nice” towards our opponents. They never are it towards us.

Culture wars are not won by being reasonable. They are won by being brutally frank and by shouting very loud. Particularly considering that we are right.

Our opponents are not “pro-choice”. They are babykillers. They are, whether they realise it or not, the carriers of the same thinking that gave Germany Hitler. They despise human life. They make human sacrifices on the altar of lust. They are just as genocidal as Stalin was.

This must be said again and again. Must be repeated at every occasion. Must be considered and described as a fact of life, which, by the way, it is.

The systematic+ insult of the other side has worked wonders for the wrong crowd, and they had to invent new words (“homophobic”) to subvert a natural instincts (the disgust for sodomy).

We don’t have to invent new words. We can leverage on innate feelings. We don’t need to use absurd expressions like “reproductive health”.

But we need to say it like it is, loud and clear.

Babykillers.