Sorry, Adolf… Or, Science For Abortionists

Sep 21

If you don’t know the Youtube channel of Thomas Schwenke, today is a good day to put an end to this deficiency in your life. I have seen several videos of this guy, no one that wasn’t absolutely brilliant.

This one is no exception. It is, as they say, “science”.

I wonder how anybody, after seeing this or any other similar educational video, can decide that life does not begin at conception. There really is no escape.

Life **does** begin at conception. There is no other possibility. It’s the way it is.

Sorry, Adolf.

