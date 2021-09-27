The Blessing Without The Blessing

The Evil Clown keeps provoking Catholics. Of course he does. He does it on purpose, then he has decided to anger you to his last day. I had a colleague or two like that during the years. These people do exist.

Follow this link, which will lead you to a papal blessing without the blessing; that is, without the …. – well, I can’t say it in any other way: without the blessing.

Catholicism is not a chat among friends. It’s a complex organisation, rigidly organised, and in which gestures count. Look at Pope Pius XII in the video above, and you will immediately notice the obvious link between what is said and what is done.

Even in the Age Of Heresy, this has not changed and, in case you doubt, I have added a video of Pope Fleeing XVI, before the flight.

This pervades all of Catholicism, from the priest who, in past decades, blessed your home, to the village procession, to the Mass. What is done will not be as solemn and emphatic as in the videos above, but the appropriate gestures will always be there.

Francis, who despises Catholicism, also despises its complex ritual and gestures. In part, I suspect, because he just does not believe in hell or heaven. In part, I believe, because, hating the Church, he just hates anything that is part of Her patrimony.

Which is why we have come to the unreal Francis video I have linked to in the text; a video with a Pope who reminds the present to “keep smiling” – nothing can be too stupid for this man, provided it sound like this stupid age – but actually considers it superfluous to proceed to actually bless (as a pope should) them. No, a chatty well-wishing will have to do. We don’t want to offend anyone, see.

And all these Catholic rituals, they so reek of Tradition…