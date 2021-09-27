The White Piper Of Buenos Aires.

I have seen a very funny link on Gloria.TV to a poster called Defend Truth. The link is here. Unfortunately I could not save the images. Please follow the link and enjoy them all.

The post prompted yours truly to a couple of reflections that are, I think, quite gravid with consequences.

The first: it’s impossible to sell fake Christianity to sincere Christians. It is not only the undeniable fact that Our Lord will always give to honest hearts the grace to see the light at some point, however people may have tried to confuse them when they were poorly instructed. It is also the fact that, after two thousand years of Christianity, a well-intentioned heart will immediately see that there is something very off with the nuChristianity his pope and bishops want to sell him as the real article.

It’s like giving people a cake to eat that has some mould in it, and by which it is very difficult to swallow a single bite without becoming aware – sometimes more clearly, sometime more faintly – that the thing just does not taste as it is supposed to do. Francis & Co. are trying to get people to eat just such a cake.

The second: it being pretty obvious what Christianity is for, it follows that all those who fawn over Francis and praise the “new direction” he is trying to give to Catholicism are very bad Catholics in the best cases, and outright faithless subversives in the majority of ones.

It is just not possible to deny the smell and foul taste of the mould. Those who do so act in that way because the particular kind of rot going on in their lives makes the mould actually palatable to them, and they will feel better – and free to keep lying to themselves – if you do the same.

Truths are things. They are more solid than rocks. It is not possible to get anybody to eat a moulded cake, but to the ones who actually have an interest in the mould.

Francis is such a salesman. His co-habiting, adulterous, sexually deviant, or simply faithless and accommodating fanboys and fangirls are the one choosing to eat the mould together with the cake, to live with its rotten smell and taste and call it “Spirit”. Still, the tactics will never work; then truths are things, and rot is rot.

This means that countless people, who are now choosing to play fake Christian and eat the mould because of the advantages they see in it – continued acceptance in their social circle, for example; or continued worship at the altar of niceness; or complicity with the perverted son or daughter – , will pay a very heavy price, unless they repent, for their insolence, after having eat all that rot whilst they were alive.

But really, it isn’t Francis who leads them to perdition. They lead to perdition themselves.

Francis is merely the pied (or, rather, white) Piper they have chosen to follow, very possibly to their doom.