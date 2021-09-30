Father Snow Black And His Enablers

It appears the “field hospital” uses a lot of this stuff…

Two cases of drug-addled priests in Italy in the space of days have made the headlines. One certainly embezzled money to finance his vice (yes; since you asked, he was also a fornicator; and yes, he was a homo, too! What did you think?). The other is, frankly, a bit of a riddle at the moment, as I am pretty sure no priest in Italy can finance a cocaine addiction out of his meager pay. Therefore, I think that other details will come out concerning Father Black Snow 2.0, too. Apart from the man in his car, whom I don’t think was really a friend.

One reads and reflect: how can it be that a sincere priests becomes: 1) a homo, 2) an addict, and 2) an embezzler?

Answer: it cannot be. If he is the one, he does not become the other.

What can be is that the priest in question was never sincere. That his vocation was always fake. That his decision to enter the seminary was motivated by his desire to find people as perverted as him inside the system. That this arrogance slowly led to the search for other, shall we say, strong emotions. That the desire to pursue this new “vocation” caused the embezzlement to happen.

I am very angry at the priest. But I am just as angry at those who allowed him to enter the seminary, pretended not to see his perversion (or got some advantage from it) for long years, allowed him to be consecrated a priest, and unleashed such an individual on innocent parishioners.

A church that produces priests without faith is a church that candidates for a big number of priests with a sodomy, drug, or money problem. It becomes a church used as a cover by utterly despicable people, protected by people like them; people who then, after scrounging – Francis-style – out of her for many years, have the guts of faking repentance, as if a triple liar and betrayer of his habit had any credibility left. I hope this guy (Father Snow Black 1.0) is defrocked, smashed on the street, and left to fend for himself at no cost for the Church of Christ, which he has now abused for long enough. Same, of course, if the circumstances are comparable, for the other hero, the one with the cocaine issue and the not-really-explained male friend in the car.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the Church modelled after Francis.

The field hospital.

The smell of sheep.

It stinks all right.

I think even the sheep are disgusted.