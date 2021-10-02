Germany: The Rot Is Worse Than We Thought

Another clear indication of where the “synodal path” is leading has come from the news that the “working group” preparing a part of the work has voted to discuss whether priests are still needed. (Text in German: good luck!).

This is just as explosive as to promote a discussion on whether there are 3 sexes or 49. The very premise is wrong. Not only is the discussion stupid, but no one of those who have voted to have such a discussion should be considered – or, actually, is – a Catholic.

Mind well: the aim here is, obviously enough, not the one of abolishing the priesthood. All those homos out there need a fake (and, in Germany, well paid) job to pursue their perverted interests in their “free time”. So no, it cannot be in their interest to actually “promote” the abolition of the priesthood, as if such a thing were possible in the first place.

The aim of the discussion will show, as surely as the amen in the church, that the “people” actually pain for something else: something no less stupid or impossible, but which will make the proposers of the “reforms” look, actually, like modernisers stopped by evil people in the Vatican. The following outcomes are possible:

We want priests, but we want married ones.

We want priests, but we want women ones.

We want priests, but we want trannies/homos one.

Once again, this is so obvious that it is alarming that the heretics and perverts in Germany feel so safe of the direction the synodal path is taking, that they are willing to use the same methods used during the years of Second Vatican Council (totally outrageous “reforms” are proposed; the likes of Ratzinger and von Balthasar are then seen as “conservatives”), without any fear of being debunked and demasked beforehand.

It really means that the rot in Germany is far more advanced than we thought.

It also means that such rot cannot be eradicated anymore with isolated punishments here and there. When Pius XIII finally shows up, he will be well advised to cull what has remained of the Church in Germany with exemplary harshness and invest, if necessary, decades in the rebuilding of the Church from the ground up.

We do need any priest who even conceives such discussions.

Therefore, we might soon wonder how many actual priests have remained in Germany.