Pray For Mr Skojec, Blinded By Arrogance

This is serious, serious stuff, Mr Skojec…

Watching Steve Skojec going down the road of perdition, slowing erecting an altar to his own oh so self-esteemed intelligence and wallowing in his own discomfort at being, actually, a Catholic, has been quite a show in the last years. It was like watching one of those car crashes, filmed in slow motion, that are made to test the safety of cars.

In this particular slow motion film, you could see the crash approaching from afar. It was clear that the driver was heading for the wall, “pedal to the metal”, but very proud of his desire to head towards the impact.

The car has now smashed itself against the wall, and the wreck is quite a sobering sight.

After so many years feeding a (numerous) family on Catholicism, this guy now talks like a boy of 15 all proud that he is flexing his budding intellectual muscles. As is the case for every atheist decrying the supposed cruelty of God, his rebellion highlights the very issue that is at the root of why Christianity exists. “It is wrong of God to punish people for their rebellion to God” is, in fact, quite the unwittingly comical statement, albeit the involuntary joke escapes the intellect of the oh so intelligent rebels.

Let us give this little adolescent (who starts his tweet with a harsh criticism of Saint Alphonsus; I’d say 15 is too much; let us make it 13…) some fast refresher of the basics as far as my limited time and impromptu reflections allow.

The Bible is the Word of God. The Genesis is Divinely inspired. We do not read the Bible and then decide whether it’s right or wrong. Truth is received, not questioned. We may certainly have questions about the workings of Divine Truth. But these questions must come from the desire to better understand these truths, to make them more solidly, more beautifully ours; to make them, I might add seeing the former profession of Mr Skojec, better accessible to others to the extent that God’s grace and life’s circumstances allow us to do so.

They can, however, never come from the, frankly, childish point of view that we know better, and God needs to pass our test or we will move over to the atheist camp. If one cannot see the pride that is literally exploding from the latter attitude, it means that Satan has blinded him already; as, it is clear, Satan has now blinded Mr Skojec entirely, and has given him the unspeakable arrogance to try to send others on the way to hell with him.

Mr Skojec has two diseases. The first is an almighty arrogance, which is the work of the devil and very fashionable nowadays. The second is the bleeding heart attitude, which is also the work of the devil but even more fashionable as it is, plainly, the religion on whose altar him and most of the planet nowadays sacrifice, and I mean literally sacrifice their own eternal salvation.

I am, though, pretty sure that Mr Skojec did not always think in that way. In am pretty sure that, many years ago, there was another Mr Skojec; one who, actually, humbly received the Truth instead of thinking that the Truth must pass the tests of his own bleeding heart doubts. It must have been so, because this man decided to make exactly of these truths his own chosen profession, and I refuse to believe Mr Skojec was a fraud from the start.

Many years ago (and, in fact, likely at the age of 5 or 6, 7 at the latest) Mr Skojec knew and accepted a harsh reality of life: we are all born sinners and deeply, deeply flawed individuals. We are all, of our own, unworthy of Salvation. Of our own, we are nothing; actually, we are worse than nothing; we are deserving of hell for being – without God’s grace – the very seed of rebellion to God, the very God who decreed that the sins of the fathers shall be visited upon the sons.

Is this harsh? Cruel? Wrong? Unjust?

Admittedly, it appears harsh. It is that kind of news that impresses itself on you as quite the piece of information since a little child. I actually remember the very moment and place when this information was, quite solemnly, imparted to me. I was, likely, 5 at the time. May the kind soul who – out of her good heart and love for Christ – gave me the, at the time, rather shocking information be happy with God forever.

However, it is not cruel, then even as children we immediately, instinctively grasp that here there is a Justice at work that transcends our little minds (no, as little children we do not say “transcends”; but we feel it anyway) . This we do because, in our innocence, we are naturally more ready to receive Truth; one of the many reasons why religious education must be started as soon as may be. Nor is the news, and the God-willed order it exposes, wrong, or unjust, because God is unable of doing wrong. If, therefore, something that God decrees or commands appears wrong to me, I need to ask myself what is wrong with me.

“If you believe what you like in the Gospel, and reject what you don’t like, it is not the Gospel you believe, but yourself”. This is not me. It’s Saint Augustine. He was quite a smart guy. But every child of 5, and every illiterate peasant with a good heart, grasp this truth in a way Mr Skojec has clearly forgotten.

We believe so that we may understand. We do not understand so that we may believe (yes, it’s that guy again..).

Truth is received. Anything else is, as every boy of 5 knows, rebellion.

But does God, then, condemn vast swathes of the earth’s population to death without their fault? Well, if you are a Calvinist you might, as far as my knowledge of heretics goes, entertain such a silly notion. But we Catholics have a completely different outlook. We know that God does not send to hell anyone who has not deserved it. We also know that the vast majority of those born, say, Muslims, will go to hell, following their own concupiscence and as befits the followers of such a travesty of a religion. But is it their fault, that they were born in such a horrible environment? It is, dear Mr Skojec, God’s will. Still, you can rest assured that the very limited number of souls, even among those heathens, who have a sincere, good, God-loving heart and die in the invincible ignorance of the Truth will, by the Grace of the same God Who bestows all Graces, be saved. But yeah, the number of those who perish is plainly so damn high that God exposes many of His missionaries to the risk of death, so that more souls can be saved (once again, showing a basic working of Christianity: man’s collaboration with God’s grace in His providential plan).

That some are lost is the fault of those who get lost. That some are saved is the merit of the One Who saves them. This is very simple, and every concept of “harshness” rapidly descends into bleeding heart syndrome if we fail to understand that an offence to God is an offence of infinite magnitude (because God is infinite) and it is perfectly fitting that this infinite offence would, in accordance to God’s order, transmit down to an infinite series of generations. When your heart stops bleeding and singing “Imagine”, and you look at God’s infinite Majesty, you understand that it is quite logical that it be so.

Much more could be said of this, and much better than I did here. Books on Divine Justice and Predestination are readily available. Help to understand (not to doubt) has never been as easily accessible as in this day and age.

Still, the old rebellion keeps popping up; showing, at the same time, the rebellious nature of man, and the desire of this rebellious man to refuse the Graces offered to him and go his own way, which is Satan’s way.

I ask you that you say a Hail Mary for poor Mr Skojec, blinded by ignorance and arrogance and in clear danger of hell. And I ask you to have some understanding for the unavoidable flaws of this post; a post which should be published shortly after Mr Skojec’s tweet chain, lest some tepid soul gets lost but, sadly, without the time for a more elaborate research and a more comprehensive reflection.