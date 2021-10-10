Liar, Liar, Wheelchair On Fire

Well, I can’t say I am surprised.

Two separate sources (at least one from the inside of the Vatican walls) confirms that the survey sent out by Francis about the Traditional Latin Mass gave quite the contrary answer to what Francis claims.

In short, the Bishops answered in their majority that the Traditional Latin Mass is good for Catholicism and promotes Catholicism.

Note here that Gaenswein, who knows our guy a tad better than your average Pollyanna, was “worried” that Francis “could” lie (means: was sure that he would). Francis’ character is so obviously rotten, that the people around him know already what he would so before he takes action and actually lies.

Reflect that this here is the same guy who said “Soon, Soon!” to the poor old faithful couple asking when the persecution of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate would end. He is also the guy officially called a liar by Archbishop Vigano’ for pretending not to know that McCarrick was exactly one of those sheep whose stink Francis seems to like so much. He is, also, the guy who lies every day about the mission of the Church, the importance of the Sacraments, etc.

In short: we know what kind of guy Francis is.

But I hope you will find the way to inform the one or other colleague, friend, or relative about it. The more people know Francis, the less damage he can do.