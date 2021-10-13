Pray for us, o holy Mother of God

Today, 13 October, is the anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun.

Days like this one are like a heavenly balm in an age like the one we are living. It is not that we would normally not believe in the miracle, and the Francis-induced state of worry causes us to believe in it. It is, rather, that we have always believed in it, and the recurring of the anniversary is like an old friend visiting us again, reassuring us of his friendship and affection for us, encouraging us to resist any feeling of despondency, and rejoice in a friendship that will, by God’s grace, never die, no matter the outer circumstances.

There is a reason why the Church gives us assurance about the legitimacy of believing in the one or other miracle. It is to make our faith nearer, warmer, more involving. It is as if the weary soul would receive a warm embrace, just when it feels like crying. God knows Francis and his band of evil people make us feel like crying at times.

Do not cry, good, faithful Catholic soul.

The Blessed Virgin is lovingly watching you. The same God who made you to be happy with Him forever will, if you ask Him fervently, give you all the graces you need to die on the right side of Truth.

On this day, try to pray your Rosary more fervently than usual, relax at home if you can; if you have the possibility, make yourself a good risotto, with a glass of a fine red wine. Cheer up, and do not give up to sadness.

Everything is under control.