The Smell Of Brimstone And What We Should Do About It

How horribly, horribly impolite!!

I have started noticing this some time ago, but I wanted to wait in order to see whether this is a real trend. Now, I think it is: Gloria TV’s cartoons are getting increasingly more assertive against the Evil Clown. I cannot get a .jpg picture, but one example is here.

This is, of course, extremely good.

Every Catholic who stumbles upon a Catholic site whose orthodox credentials are obvious (Gloria TV is a prime example), and sees Francis ravaged, will forever remember what real Catholics think of the guy. Long after he has forgotten what the article was about, or for which reason he googled, or happened to read, the article, he will remember that Catholics think that Francis is a clown.

I remember when I was was pretty much the only one (at least, that I knew of) calling the man evil, a clown, a joke, an ass, and the like. I am extremely pleased to see that I am now in an ever-increasing company.

The unprecedented challenge to Catholicism that Francis and his ilk represent need to be met with an unprecedented reaction from faithful Catholics. This has always be so in the history of the Church (from the scandal given by Marcellinus to the scandal given by Paul VI trying to shut down the SSPX seminary in Econe), and there is no reason it should not be so now.

New challenges must be met with new solutions, because what is most important – the integrity of the Church and Her faithfulness to Christ – must always come first.

This is why all those who keep looking at the present times with old spectacles risk damaging the Church instead of helping her, and I wonder how much they want to help the Church and how much they want to simply feel good with themselves, or avoid the painful, tiring job of, actually, thinking. First among those are the “sweet Peter on earth” crowd, who keep looking at a stinking pile of shit and telling themselves that it actually smells of roses.

No, Francis does not smell of roses. He smells of sheep, of course. But most of all he smells of brimstone, big time.

I welcome every Catholic site which understands this obvious rule of communication and tries not to be polite, but to save souls.

Give your garden variety, lapsed, distracted Catholic seeking info about the latest papal excrementation a spoon of the Mundabor medicine, and he will never forget the taste. Give him the usual rose water, and he will happily keep trotting on his way to a very long purgatory or, very possibly, hell.

When I die, I will not be asked what I did to promote civil conversation. I will be asked what I did for Christ.

Let those who are rotten inside be polite outside.

We believe in One who whipped other guys.