We Would Have Been In Trouble Anyway

The Pontiff Emeritus has recently expressed his desire to go to his reward soon, and this has prompted in me the desire to write not one, but two posts. Let us talk, today, about his health.

Whilst the man undoubtedly still has a fully functioning brain, if you look at a recent picture of his you will see the degree of physical decay that has now set in. Francis may be ill, or not, but he easily looks twenty years younger than his predecessor.

So I reflect on what papacy we would have had in the last eight and a half years, if Benedict had not resigned.

I think we would have had a horrible, horrible one.

Not a strong man when in the fullness of his physical ability, Benedict was, as Pope, clearly never man enough to do what he knew is right. Rather, he was happy with some alibi gestures, like Summorum Pontificum, whilst the wolves around him largely did what they wanted and kept installing their friends as bishops and cardinals. In fact, Benedict’s utter inability to set the tone in the episcopal appointments is, even more than his weakness in having SP seriously enforced, witness of his weakness.

Benedict was the guy happy to commission a 300 pages report on the homo mafia, knowing that he would not be the one who has to deal with the problem.

A strong Pope would have said “pray for me, that I may have some mercy on the wolves”. For Benedict, hunting the wolves was never in the cards. He merely hoped not to be pushed around all day.

If, therefore, Benedict had been still in charge in his late Eighties and Nineties, he would have allowed his handlers to boss him around like you wouldn’t believe, in tune with his innate lack of fortitude and his very German gregariousness and herd mentality.

The problem with that is, I believe, that whilst Benedict was never man enough to be a strong Pope, he was always intelligent enough to realise it. He must have looked with discomfort at the more and more overt pressure that would have been exerted on him as years go by. A lion will, with age, lose some strength in his roar; but a kitten is in real trouble. Faced with a difficult situation, and lucidly seeing his limits, Benedict did was all quitters do: he quit.

I think this is a sensible reading of the situation, and one that accounts for Benedict’s desire to feel that he was not fleeing from the wolves, but doing the sensible thing seeing his advanced age and declining physical abilities. Still, this tells me that, in good part thanks to his eight years’ inaction on the homo mafia and to his episcopal and cardinals’ appointment, we would have been in trouble anyway. In fact, we might have been better off with a total idiot and Clown as a frontman, allowing more people to open their eyes, than with John Paul II 2.0, showcased to the simple as a wonderful example of health martyrdom whilst the wolves feast in the background.

However, looking at him now, I cannot but realise that we would have been in real trouble anyway.