Truth Social Is Coming, And It Needs You

Some of you will be already aware that Donald Trump is about to have a new social media company, which I think will be called Truth Social, go public.

This will happen through the nowadays not uncommon mechanism of the SPAC, a vehicle getting quoted on the stock exchange without any operation of his own and then merged with the company that actually has operations, allowing a faster and cheaper process albeit at higher risk particularly for the SPAC investors.

The SPAC chosen by Trump for his stock exchange quotation is called Digital World Acquisition Corporation, DWAC on Nasdaq. You can already buy DWAC today and, in fact, since the announcement the market gyrations have been from vast to absolutely savage as market, political, and freedom considerations are mixing in the battlefield of the Stock Exchange.

No one knows the future, but I think it not unlikely that, in the next weeks or months, this will become another, more complex GameStop. It seems fairly guaranteed that the new company will have a market cap of several billions (it already has as an empty SPAC), possibly dozen of billions, possibly even much more than that if all goes well from a technical point of view (you don’t want to cease operations because Amazon denies you its servers, do you?). This operation can count, from the start, with millions, possibly dozen of millions of active users. If the market capitalisation soars, a company like this can not only become serious competition for Facebook (from what I understood it will be more Facebook than Twitter) , but it can, say, buy a tv channel like Fox with lunch money, or create one as it pleases. It can, also, count with savage shorting and calls for its ban as a terrorist organisation, as it is well known that, for Twitter, the Taliban should have an account, but Trump shouldn’t. It will be, I think, a pretty wild ride.

However, these 20,30, 50, 70 million dedicated users from the us and abroad can make of this enterprise a battleship in every sector in which it chooses to enter. It can offer a tweet service like Twitter, a video service like YouTube, an image service like Instagram, a chat service like WhatsApp and count on a big user base from day one. This is literally worth billions and, in fact, it is not difficult to forecast that, if properly executed, this Freedom Project will make Trump a big multiple of the billions he already has, and kudos to him!

Why do I tell you this? Because you can help.

Imagine a world in which vaccine censorship is not omnipresent, and sexual perversion can be frankly discussed without fear of termination. A big leap compared to the digital world in which we live today.

Whether it is by buying and holding some shares of the Company, also giving you the pleasure of being partner with Trump in his freedom project, or starting to inform the people you know about the new platform, or getting ready to open your own account, you can help freedom advance not only in the United States, but worldwide.

Imagine a world where one app on your phone (Android is open source, and you will be able to download it even if not on Google store; for the owners of iFags: though luck, biatches!) allows you to discuss vaccines, sexual perversion, or abortion without censorship, and where Sensus Fidelium can put his video without fearing that some lesbian land whale cancels them! The Internet as it was meant to be, and as it is now, largely, only on your desktop computer.

Consider buying and holding some DWAC shares if you have the brokerage account, the money, and the inclination. Do not devote to it more money than you would to a donation to the Trump campaign or a long term investment fraught with risks. But please help this project in any way you can.