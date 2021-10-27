Francis In One Line

Social Justice Apostle I

And it came to pass that the Evil Clown published a document of more than 3000 words – obviously, about his own religion – that does not contain any reference to the religion of Catholics.

You may wonder why this is so. I think I have the answer.

The man does not believe in God and he very likely never did. He chose the Church because it gave him an easy way to belong to a – then – respected class, and scrounge an entire existence without heavy work. He also bragged (search this blog) about lying to his own mother about his being in the Seminary rather than studying Medicine. Not only this tells us a lot about the nature of the man, but it also gives us some indication about the likely anticlerical environment in which he was raised; then a good Catholic family would certainly not complain, particularly in those years’ Argentina, about young Jorge wanting to become a Friar (even if, well, a Jesuit).

A duplicitous, lying, evil little scrounger, our guy would clearly not have the humility to profit from whatever religious education he would get in the Seminary. This explains, I think, his monstrous – but culpable – ignorance about everything that is to do with Christ, the Sacraments, the Commandments, the Blessed Virgin, or anything that even remotely touches Catholicism. He does not know because he never cared for knowing, much as I have no interest whatsoever in learning the “theology” of Freemasons, or Jehovah’s Witnesses, if they even have any. It is also quite likely that the rose water, fake Catholic, non- instruction he “got” in the Seminary appealed to him more than the hard, long hours of study as a future medical doctor.

Possibly a homosexual, he would also not be interested in married life, either, and he would know that in the Argentinian society of the Sixties those afflicted with a desire for fudge packing would be considered rubbish people even if they were doctors, or teachers, or whatever else. Plus, the Jesuit “environment” might, already at the time of his decision, already have started to become the “right place” for people, or pigs, so inclined. If this is so, and it may well be so, it explains even more the sudden “vocation” of Jorge Bergoglio, the church-hating, lazy, scrounging lewd boy.

Why is all that I have just written very realistic? Because it perfectly matches Bergoglio’s activity both as Archbishop and as (utterly unworthy) Pope. From their fruit you will recognise them. From their turds you will recognise them even faster.

This is, in a few short statements, my assessment of the situation. It seems to me that the facts on the ground give it credence every single day.

Atheist, church-hating, bitter, lazy, scrounger and, very possibly, homo.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the Evil Clown in one line.