Brezhnev Among Us

Pope, President, or both?

We have been informed today that, on occasion of Dementia Joe’s visit to the Evil Clown, there will be no tv coverage of the two, amiably sitting for the cameras in front of a friendly fireplace in a barrage of winning smiles and flash lights etc. (You know the drill).

One cannot but wonder why. I make the following hypotheses:

First: Dementia Joe is so demented by now that he cannot be left for many minutes alone with photographers and cameras, live, lest he should start asking mother whether he can have an ice cream. Biden’s appearances are now heavily controlled, and you can’t see him “in the wild” for fifteen minutes or so. Who knows what the world could get to see if the man’s medicines fail in front of the cameras. Reality is something the Dem machine cannot afford.

Second: Francis is ill. He might be frail at times, or show occasional symptoms that a medical doctor could connect to this or that disease, like cancer.

It would be, if you remember those years, the Brezhnev-isation of Francis, or Biden, or both.

I have read other hypotheses (Francis not liking Dementia because of abortion) but this does not seem credible because we all know that Francis does not “obsess” about abortion.

No, to me it’s health in either of the cases, and perhaps in both.

Time will tell but, certainly, the coincidences keep adding….