It Takes A Nation

I begin to suspect that some people think that the US Supreme Court might really uphold the Texas Heartbeat Bill and put a huge dent in the Holocaust Industry in the United States.

I don’t think this is going to happen.

What I have seen of the SCOTUS all through history is that they were never immune from political influence. After the Secession War, they approved restrictions of the Second Amendment because they were afraid, and wanted to punish, Confederate veterans. They allowed abortions because they had no balls and no will to oppose the mounting tide of babykillers. They decided, very recently, that the Founding Fathers actually wanted a Country where perversion is protected, they merely never knew it. Also recently, Roberts decided Obamacare is actually a tax in order to not have to strike it down. It’s just the way it goes, and the more controversial the issue, the more the political pressure is felt. T

he most striking example of this is merely months old: the Supreme Court refusing to intervene in the most blatant vote manipulation ever seen in a functioning (up to then) democracy.

The same Justices who were not able to defend the Country from 100 ballot fraudsters will not have the guts to defend unborn babies from 900000 murderous women a year, all the industry around them, and all the ideology that goes with them.

The way forward is, in my opinion, not pretending that this influence does not exist, but making it work for us.

The anti-abortion sentiment in the US must grow to the point where the Supreme Court feels that they have to put an end to it, lest they lose invitations to nice parties and enlightened circles. They have clearly shown (particularly Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett besides the usual leftist suspects) that they have no fortitude for courageous decisions. Therefore, their cowardice will have to arrive where their integrity could not.

I am not saying this to depress anyone, and I truly hope I will be proven wrong here; but I am just trying to be realistic, and to describe to you the cards on the table as I see them.

I am afraid that, to paraphrase the horrible saying, it will “take a nation”.