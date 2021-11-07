The Devil’s Bishops

I have tried not to write about this, because it truly makes me sick. However, this is getting worse.

This is nothing less than satanical behaviour. Twice.

The first satanical behaviour is a priest standing near a guy who has chosen to commit suicide and blather about God’s mercy; God’s mercy *will not be forthcoming*, the decision to murder oneself having been, obviously, well-thought and deliberate.

The second satanical behaviour is the demand that a priest who – believing in God – refuses to have any part in this monstrosity should be obliged to participate in it anyway by finding a godless priest who actually wants to “accompany” the suicide and himself to hell.

Now, I don’t think I have many V II milquetoast soy readers on this blog; but if I had they would, I am sure, try to find some “merciful” escapes that avoid conflict and keep everybody happy, which is what the “perhaps Francis is badly advised”-crowd always does. Their Catholicism is full of what ifs and excuses their heads are only too ready to fabricate.

“Should not the priest accompany the suicide at every step and, with his presence, try to dissuade him not to kill himself?”

No. Does the priest accompany the hit man on his way to his target and, with his presence, try to dissuade him from carrying out his murder? On the contrary, it is the absence of the priest, his refusal to be there with the suicide, that will speak louder.

“What if the suicide repents at the last moment, when it’s too late to reverse the process?”

Do you think God is so easily fooled? Do you think that the guy who throws himself out of a bridge planning in advance to repent whilst he is mid-air has many chances to get mercy? And even if that is so (and I doubt it is so; but humour me for a moment… ), would not the refusal of the priest to have any part in the suicide’s journey to hell actually be what prompt a sincere repentance in the first place? Lastly, if, for any reason, God decides to save that soul because it really, in those seconds after the point of no return, his conscience manages a sincere repentance, then it is not necessary for the priest to have given scandal by standing near him. Not should this guy get a requiem mass, or burial in consecrated ground, etc.

“But perhaps the poor man has been bullied into choosing euthanasia, like the Nazis did in the Thirties?”

If the priest suspects that this is the case, the priest must not go to the bed of the suicide, but to the police. In any other case, it is not for the priest to become Father Poirot and start an undercover investigation into the dark world of the godless, whilst giving scandal for all the world to see. Besides, a Christian does not consent to offing himself, ever.

The last reflection is for the bishops who have authorised such abomination. My thoughts go to their late mothers and, as I think of what their profession might have been, only one spontaneously comes to mind.

I might not be right literally. I am pretty sure I am right figuratively.

There is no amount of “accompanying” that can ever, ever justify *this*. These people are of the devil.

They have chosen their reward.