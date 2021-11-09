And it came to pass that the interesting laboratory of nutcases, hippies and homeless called Portland, OR decided that if a woman gets rid of her “clump of cells” she is entitled to bereavement: 3 days at home, courtesy of the taxpayer, to reflect on how many liberated women will share hell with them; unless they repent, of course, which seems inconceivable considering that they would have to share something with those Patriarchy-affirming White Supremacists. The article is on Life Site News but I can’t link to it now.

The hypocrisy is, in fact, breathtaking. The excuses are also funny: how will this initiative “de-stigmatise “ abortion? Will not everyone who stigmatise the abortion without the scrounging and the hypocrisy stigmatise it even more when Ms Williams also gets a good part of the week free and poses as a martyr for her own murder? It would, they say, make it “easier” to say to one’s boss that one has killed her baby in the womb. How so? “Sorry Boss, yesterday I have killed my baby. Please give me sympathy and three free days, will you?” It really is something you would expect in Portland, OR.

However, at the end of all the posturing, the wokeism, the feminism and the sensitiviteee, one brutal truth emerges: killing ain’t easy, and killing one’s own baby in the womb is sure to have one’s conscience screaming so loud it would cover one of those legendary Biden farts.

Torn between conscience and convenience, a woman may well manage, in her young years, when the image of end of fun, end of career and/or end of independence is enough to persuade her to proceed to the killing, that it “had to be”. She will, likely, start blathering about “reproductive choice”, desperately using fake language to hide a slow mounting desperation that becomes more real, more evident, more pressing, more oppressive every year. But her conscience will not leave her alone and, at some point, the realisation of the atrocious nature of her action (or actions, in many cases!) will seriously threaten to crush her under its unbearable weight; until either sincere repentance and Christ or, more likely, quiet desperation, and perhaps suicide, follow.

All this is, in some quarter, destigmatised with free days out of work.

Our descendants in 100 or 300 years will look at us, and wonder how we could criticise the Gulags and the Holocaust with a straight face.