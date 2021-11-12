Thank You, Clown!

Today, I am thankful to the Evil Clown. I really am.

I have read about his latest climate bullying, and his veiled threat of hell to all those sensible people who do not believe any of the nonsense. I had a sense of hope and elation.

The utter stupidity of this man, his arrogance, his boorishness, his total lack of Sensus Catholicus and of, actually, sense, must open eyes every day. Every day, some distracted, milquetoast V II Catholic must get past the point at which this man is simply tossed away (like an obnoxious background noise we automatically shut out at the start) and the serious reflection starts, “what the heck is this guy saying?” Granted, it takes a lot of Francisstunts for your average Milquetoast Guy to get there, but I am confident more and more do open their eyes every day.

Oh, wonderful work of Providence! How many graces God pours on us every day, exactly by way of this evil tool of Satan! How rich in irony is God’s work!

God turns every evil into something good. The Reprobates will damn themselves of their volition anyway. This boorish, stupid tool will, exactly with his own boorishness and stupidity, unwittingly do God’s work even as he rants and tries to propagate his evil, worldly, deviant pseudo doctrine. Many Elects are getting out of their slumber and opening their eyes exactly because of the circus they see in front of their eyes.

Next time this individual makes headlines with some stupid stunt, I recommend that you take a breath, get some distance, look at the events from the perspective I have just described, and go on with your life with a wry smile of satisfaction.

Francis can only give some rope to those who want to hang themselves. God will take care that not one of the Elect is lost.

Put on your red nose, Francis.

Make us laugh.