Reviving Belief In The Eucharist

“Believe in Pachamama!”

The US Bishops are gathering to discuss how to “revive belief in the Eucharist”.

There will be a lot of talk. I am sure that the “Spirit” will be mentioned very often. We will be treated to a lot of references to very august personalities of the Church in the last five decades or so. I am pretty sure that there will be the usual attempts at social justice derailment.

But in all of this, a question will, I think, not be posed: why is there any need to revive belief in the Eucharist in the first place? This question will not be posed, because to pose the question is to have the answer.

The Bishops will do a lot of Francisblathering, and by doing so they will omit to mention some simple facts: that the belief in the Eucharist started to dwindle when the Church abandoned the Traditional Latin Mass, and that the best way to revive the faith in the Eucharist is to revive the TLM itself.

Alas, this obvious consideration will not be heard much, and very likely not at all, among the church personalities gathered together. The problem is, that their very own Clown In Chief is an outspoken enemy of the solution, which might therefore not be mentioned at all. They, themselves, don’t seem to care; because if they would, you would see dozen of prominent politicians, starting from Thief Demented In Chief, refused the Eucharist.

The drug dealer does not want to hear about solutions to the issue of drug addiction, either.

Francis is our drug dealer. Instead of heroin, he peddles heresy, contempt for the Sacraments, hate for the Church, and a Marxist agenda barely hidden behind the environmental drivel.

Alas, we might have to live with this guy for a while, as I have written just yesterday that I have ceased hoping that a cancer would rid us of this… cancer in the short term. Yes, God can cut him down at any time; but chances are, he will be clowning for a while still.

When Francis is gone, and we get a Pope who is, at least superficially, Catholic and intentioned to do something sensible, then there will be some hope that the discussion about the Eucharist goes in the right direction.

Until then, we will only have blabla, whilst Biden and his ilk are actually allowed to commit sacrilege, and almost no one of these people talking about the “Spirit” actually care.