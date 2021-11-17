Advent And The Rest

Far too early, as every year, the Christmas Drums have begun to roll. As every year, they will be heard by a lot of people to whom this period is simply “the holidays”.

This is, I think, where a good Warrior Ant can do his job in little things. Language is a weapon, and a very powerful one at that. I suggest we make a conscious effort to use it properly.

I invariably use the word “Christmas”, never “the holidays” or the like. When someone uses the word “holidays” with me, I candidly ask what he means by it. When he answers Christmas, he is being re-conditioned without even noticing.

Then there is the greeting stuff. A heartfelt “Merry Christmas!” to a colleague or acquaintance, to the cashier lady or the waiter at the pub, will give another little contribution.

Nor should you be PC in spreading the word. The Muslim cashier should get her Merry Christmas with a particularly broad smile. Who knows, it could be the beginning of something, or another little occasion to actually reflect.

I also try to spread the word in other ways. For example, in the office I will say “let’s do this after Advent begins”, pretending that Advent is common knowledge and understood by all. Then I explain, and at that point my interlocutor knows, at a deep level he does not realise, that there is more to Christmas than vapid XXI Century jingles on TV.

I am sure you’ll have other ideas, but you get the drift. It is shocking to think in what godless times we live.

Let’s put some more Christ in people’s lives, and even if in small, little ways. These little ways count, as our adversaries have shown.