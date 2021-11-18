Strategies Against Babykilling , Or: Never Get Tired Of Losing.

US Bishops confronted with Babykilling

Next month, the Supreme Court will hear the case of the Texan Heartbeat Bill. I have said before, and repeat now, that I am not expecting a positive outcome. We have already seen during the Great Steal that the Supreme Court is not even in a position to counter obvious election fraud, so they’re not going to stop a genocide, either.

Still, we need to learn how to fight these battles from our enemies. They don’t get tired of losing. The promoters of sodomy were not fazed at all that they were losing referendums about it. In fact, they lost 38 out of 38, and they still went on. When they found a way (activist judges) they carried this up to the Supreme Court; which, at that point, was too weak to resist the riding tide of leftist perversion.

We need to put in place a similar mechanism. Yes, this battle will be lost. But if images of babies in the womb get into most American houses, this will have done a lot to slowly, but surely, change the climate around baby killing. This can be done with YouTube videos (I have posted one weeks ago), internet sites and, next years, Truth Social.

Another vehicle is to start publishing more and more stories of women who regret their abortion, or committed suicide in their old age because of an abortion decades later (yes, this is “a thing” now, a previously unknown phenomenon which is assuming alarming proportions). The “empowered woman” narrative needs to be countered with some sobering reality. in time, it will not fail to work.

I would also like more, ahem, “feminine perspective” around the issue. “I thought I would be empowered, now I am just an old slut”-type of stories. No doubt, millions of women will identify with the former slut who is now “transparent to men”, and will start wondering whether this is real liberation, or slavery to a world without God, piety, or decency.

Another, very effective way would be the systematic shifting in language. Perverts have kept saying “gay” for “perverts” for decades, uncaring of mockery and disgust, until the use has become so mainstream that even the likes of Breitbart now use it. We must do the same with Babykilling, then the word “abortion” is not evocative enough.

Of course, an important element in this would be the US Bishops starting to roar from the pulpits and the newspapers; unfortunately, kitten can’t roar, and you should not expect any help, bar one or two exceptions, from that bunch of cowards, atheists, and perverts. The fight will not be fought with the church hierarchy. It will, at least in the US, be fought against its desire to do anything against it. Every promoter of mass slaughter of unborn babies will walk and receive communion in front of the camera (even a monstrous looking dyke like the Mayor of Chicago, Lady Frankenstein Chicongo, I am told, but I didn’t have the heart to check…). If you say anything, you will be called “divisive”. It is what it is. Forget those hirelings. They are of no use.

Then we have prayer, and penance. We have the Rosary. We have Our Lady. We have the Saints and the Angels. We have God. Believe me, all this is better than Facebook.

We will lose this battle. But we will use it to gain some ground in the ongoing war. At the appointed time, and by God’s grace, things will start going in the right direction.

What we must do, is to never get tired of losing.