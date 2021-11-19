Envy: A Story.

Yes. He hates you all.

One of the ways with which the devil tries to take us away from Christ and destroy our charity is envy.

Envy is, I think, at the root of Francis’ whole miserable career.

Born in a Country that did not give him many opportunities, without money and without connections, the man looked forward to a modest existence, nor would his degree in chemistry give him a fraction of the opportunities he would have had in the United States. Lower middle class, and perhaps impoverished lower middle class, was his more likely bet. If you have always lived in the US, you have so many opportunities you likely have no idea how it is elsewhere.

I think the man saw this. He saw a future made of a very simple, constrained life. He saw that he did not have any special virtue extolling him from his peers: no vivid intelligence, no great ambition, no desire to work hard, not even class or distinction.

Possibly a homosexual, he might never have had the desire of finding a good girl with whom to share life, joys, sadness, and sacrifices for their offspring. If a straight young man, he must have looked with horror at a life in poverty, caring for his children.

We know his parents were poor immigrants from Italy, and the man boasted of his father’s “antifascism”. I make an easy call here: little Jorge grew up in a leftist household, resentful of its poverty and of everybody else; resentful of the Church, too, as many of these people are.

Our young man decides that – homo or not – he will not live his parents’ existence. He wants, instead, be part of a respected, well cared-for organisation. He wants to have a comfortable existence without dire existential fears. He knows a Jesuit would not live badly, all things considered.

The – easily evinced – anticlericalism in the family makes the project difficult to pursue. So he lies to his mother for years as he scrounges from her the money for his secret project, whilst Mama Bergoglio makes sacrifices, thinking of a future medical doctor, then suddenly finds a Jesuit in her home.

Francis is now comfortably set up for life, but not less resentful. He merely found a way to keep afloat in a system he keeps hating. He is now set for life, and free to harbour in his heart all the resentment he wants. Liar and envious, he was already; but now he has more time to hate, then there are no children asking for new shoes.

Life goes on, but it slowly takes a, for him, unexpected turn. A man without qualities or virtues, but one of in the meantime fewer and fewer Jesuits, he finds himself slowly pushed up, like a faceless turd in a Jesuit lake. Seminary director (unbelievably), then Bishop, then Cardinal, Bergoglio is the choice when a grey man is desired. But he is clearly V II. Perhaps he has homo connections. Certainly, he is seen as the useful idiot homos would well use.

He almost rises to the top in 2005, then his friends manage to put him in the top spot in 2013.

Still resentful, still envious, still socialist, still atheist, the man finds himself, now, free to indulge in his pettiness, in his boorishness, in his arrogance without fear of consequences. He soon starts taking revenge of those who cross him (FFI) and lies shamelessly about it (“soon, soon!”). His hate for Christ and the Blessed Virgin now becomes very apparent. He enjoys showing it, just as he enjoys berating and belittling those faithful Catholics he always hated; those who can be poor and happy as he never could; those with a hope, a love, a warmth in their heart he never had.

The rest is known to us all. A lewd, old man, and very possibly a pervert, enjoying the way he ruffles the feathers of those Catholics he always hated.

A life determined and dominated by envy and its unavoidable companions, resentment and hatred.

This is Jorge Bergoglio in a nutshell.