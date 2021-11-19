KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS FREE
It’s difficult to watch this and not cry.
I invite my readers to say a prayer of thanksgiving for this beautiful, beautiful outcome.
However, this is only the start. I hope this young man will sue the MSM and all the politicians who have mercilessly slandered him out of existence. Still, make no mistake: no amount of money (which will be huge) will compensate him sufficiently for the trial he had to endure and the virtual lynching of the leftists press.
Boy, this feels good.
