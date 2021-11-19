KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS FREE

Nov 19

Posted by

It’s difficult to watch this and not cry.

I invite my readers to say a prayer of thanksgiving for this beautiful, beautiful outcome.

However, this is only the start. I hope this young man will sue the MSM and all the politicians who have mercilessly slandered him out of existence. Still, make no mistake: no amount of money (which will be huge) will compensate him sufficiently for the trial he had to endure and the virtual lynching of the leftists press.

Boy, this feels good.

Posted on November 19, 2021, in Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: