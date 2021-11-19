Savings & Investments

I was born in a fairly poor, but very thrifty family. From the youngest age, I had a knack for setting aside, and thinking of the future. My parents’ example and encouragement resonated with me. What I heard at school (the ant and the cicada, and the day of saving) also made an impression on me. In short, I always liked savings.

As I grew older and became an adult, I became more acquainted with the concept of investment. As you can understand already, it matched beautifully with what I already liked. Looking back now, I think that I have been a wise investor.

You have, probably, already understood where I am going here. Now firmly in the autumn of my life, I am, once again, applying my natural instinct for savings and investments to my eternal life and, in the first instance, to the Rosary.

I see my daily rosary – not in abstract, as a construct of my mind, but very instinctively – as daily savings. I actually see myself, very often, as that child who put his 100 lire coin in his little piggy bank, knowing that one coin alone would not be much, but time and patience would make the content of the piggy bank grow. You may say that cento lire was not much, and that a Rosary is not much; but, in the one as in the other case, it’s the patience, the humility, and the time that actually count.

As I look, now, back to 13 years of daily rosary, I see my practice – and the practice of prayer – as more than cash savings, but as investments. Firstly, it seems to me that all these rosaries have, slowly but steadily, changed my outlook on life. It seems to me that, if a doctor were to give me six or eight months to live, all those rosaries, and much more than the sum total of them, would help me in that difficult hours. It seems to me that I could look at them as an investment which, in the years, grew well and game me a very satisfactory yield.

Still, much more important than the earthly yield is the heavenly one. Salvation is, in the end, the only thing that counts in my life. If I achieve it, I am – by God’s grace – an infinite success. If I don’t, I am – through my own fault – an infinite failure. The part that the daily rosary prays in my – hoped for, and by God’s grace – salvation is certainly such, that the yield I get from it – and I don’t mean “in a lifetime”, but every day – is simply staggering. Every day, my best savings and my most lucrative investments are what I put in my heavenly savings and brokerage account. They compound at an infinite yearly rate. They are an infinitely more brilliant investment than massively buying Apple, or Microsoft, at IPO and keeping all the shares since.

I invite you to think of your Rosary in the same way. Less than twenty minutes a day will, with patience and humility, yield wonderful results. Imagine being a Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos, and being in hell, but painfully aware of those like you, supernaturally happy forever.

Be the wisest investor there is.

Invest in the daily Rosary.