Dying Or Not Dying, That is The Question…

Newsmax has announced today that the Pope will not see the Year of the Lord 2023. Upon reading the headline I was, as I am sure many of you were, glad. We believe in Christ, not in the church of nice. We want a disgrace like this one gone, and I mean gone-GONE, as soon as may be.

However, I would warn my readers from having excessive hopes and starting to mark on the calendar the 31 December 2022, counting all days until the day of Liberation. There are signs that this is either old news, or very vague news.

First, Francis’ health. Guy has just come back from his usual Heresy Tour. He stumbled on the aeroplane stairs, but for the rest he really did not give the impression of one who is dying. Weeds never die out.

Second, Francis’ age. To say that Francis will not live to see 2023 is quite generic. No 84 or 85 years old can say he will be alive in 13 months.

Third, yes, this is further confirmation that Francis would have cancer. But notice that months ago, when the rumours started, no one said “2023”. Actually, we were expecting the guy to start looking ill, or start losing stamina, towards September/October. The guy has cancelled his Scotland journey, but now that we are in December and he still looks fine I think it’s fair to say that this was merely because he would be just one of many, and His Humbleness wants to have the limelight all for himself.

The article was behind a paywall, but I think it wasn’t more than the usual “rumours”. Someone inside the Vatican said the guy will not see 2023. Not exactly the Cumaean Sybil, I would say.

My take: keep praying for Francis’ death, and for his salvation for the improbable case that he manages it. Keep hoping, certainly, that you will hear, one fine day, of his meeting with his Maker. But don’t start counting the days, because this seems too vague.

The irony of Benedict possibly remaining the only non-Pope in circulation is quite amusing. No, Benedict would not become Pope again, as he has resigned the position, though his vanity did not allow him to renounce the title. There would, very obviously, be a Conclave, and we would have to pray hard and be prepared for Francis II Tagle, or Frances II Schoenberg, or someone like that.

But I’d pay something for the picture of Benedict at Francis’ funeral anyway.