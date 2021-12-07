Francis Gives Us A Lesson In Cowardice And Hypocrisy

The Evil Clown was on an aeroplane again and, to no one’s surprise, made an ass of himself again. The addressee of his petty grievance was, of course, the Catholic public, something also extremely expected.

Francis told us it’s our fault that he accepted the resignation of Archbishop Aupetit; who, besides being bad in more ways than this post can cover, is also fond of… fondling women. The man also informed us that the sins of the flesh “aren’t the worst ones”, as if only the worst in everything counted, and the rest got a pass because there are worse things.

Francis is, as always , talking out of his wheelchair.

If he thinks he has sacrificed Aupetit “on the altar of hypocrisy “ (make no mistake, dear reader: Francis is accusing you), then he should not have made the sacrifice, and he should have refused to send the Archbishop away. Keep the man in place, say why, face the music, stand for your guy. Being a coward first and then accusing us of forcing him to be a coward really will not wash.

However, one wonders what would happened then. Archbishop is accused of inappropriate behaviour. He says “it was a momentary weakness, and no worse things happened”. Then he resigns. Am I the only one who thinks that his resignation was accepted so that this story is put to bed without further enquiries? You love truth and integrity, Frankie dear? Well then, act upon it! Keep the man in place and accept the very close scrutiny that will follow! By not doing it and still accusing us, you show us that it’s you who are the hypocrite!

Then there is the strange matter of a Pope telling us about those “worse things”, something between tone deaf and wildly inappropriate. I agree: Alexander VI was much, much better than Francis! But is it really pastoral to set the bar so low, that everything that is not pedophilia, incest, sodomy, heresy or blasphemy is downplayed and indicated as “not so bad”, which is how it will unavoidably be perceived? Mind, I think Francis would disagree with me on sodomy, but I want to be excessively charitable today.

This guy seems to look for every available potty so that he can – in the presence of an aeroplane full of journalists – publicly piddle outside of it. He keeps doing it, so it’s not an isolated accident. It’s Francis being Francis and angering us; which, I am sure, is what he enjoys most now that the sins of the flesh do not really bother him much anymore (or so we can hope; at times I really wonder….).

Francis gave us another lesson in cowardice and hypocrisy.

Whilst accusing us of being bad.