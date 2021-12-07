It Is Not OK To Doubt.

The Evil Clown is on record with one of those evil statements truly showing how strong Satan’s influence is on this old, disgraceful man.

One shouldn’t be afraid to have doubts, says the old scoundrel. Let us correct him, lest this old ass confuses the faithful.

Truth is never questioned. Faith needs to ban doubts. Doubts are the way the devil tries to infiltrate a man’s intellect and, little by little, persuade him that he knows better; very likely, following a situation in which “knowing better” is convenient for said not-very-faithful.

Therefore, anyone who tells you that it is good to have doubts about the faith is the religious equivalent of someone telling a young man that it is right for him to doubt his heterosexuality. What Francis did today is the equivalent of a sodomite trying to “groom” a boy. Only, Francis grooms you for Satan.

Different is, of course, the legitimate question. If someone, starting from a position of faith, desires to know in which way the Truths of the faith reconcile with what seems a difficulty in interpretation, or even a contradiction, then it is not only not sinful, but very fitting and even laudable that he should pose the questions, seek the proper answers and, in this way, deepen and strengthen his faith.

But this is not what Francis says. Francis would take such a faith-based intention as a demonstration of rigidity; one that he would, in fact, very rigidly condemn.

No. In Francis’ world, the more you doubt, the better. This makes you such an inquisitive, intelligent young man. It truly is satanic.

Every day, the attitude of this man is consistent with the one of an enemy of the church who, upon getting in a position of real power, decides to use to support Satan and fight Christ. It beggars belief how this is not, after 8 years of this broker record, universally recognised by every sincere Catholic soul (albeit I suspect that most of them, at this point, do).

The example of the guy who shouted to Francis that he is a heretic should be followed by more and more people who come in contact with him, until the guy is afraid of going out of his damn hotel suite for the rest of his existence, that we hope short.

When he has died, he will have ample occasion to see where his doubts have led him, and I don’t think it will be pretty.