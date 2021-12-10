Jail For Jussie!

The verdict in the Jussie Smollett trial was, for me, no cause of joy. It seems apparent that the man will not face jail time. This, after having been found guilty of a crime punished with up to three years in jail.

What Smollett did was absolutely unconscionable. The danger of widespread riots and multiple homicides after his “accusations” was a real one. The guy’s actions represented a real and present danger for the pacific, ordered life in the United States, and possibly abroad (let us not forget that the Tottenham Riots in the UK were, also, sparked by alleged racial discrimination). Nor can it be said that the man did this “only” to save his job, or because angered that some “hate” message sent to him did not cause in his employers the reaction he hoped.

What counts is the behaviour and the danger it caused. If the reasons were purely petty, stupid individual ones, the punishment should be harsher. Imagine if every guy (using the word loosely in this case) threatened by unemployment should cause such a danger and get away with some social work and some hours of re-education camp!

However, you know and I know that, most likely, jail is not going to be the self-inflicted lot of this bitchy queen. As part of two, not one, protected categories (Black and queer), Smollett can count on a leniency that you and I would not receive (and rightly so, I add).

Who knows, guy might still manage to make some money with interviews and such, trying to leverage his belonging to two Favourite Tribes. Imagine that: little queer wants to avoid the boot, almost starts a riot, get out of it as a little Saint Fentanylius*.

The trial of Jussie Smollett will likely show that, whilst the truth emerged in this case (from what I read, the guy was so dumb it could not avoid detection), in XXI Century’s America you get a pass for being part of privileged, and feared societal groups.

Jussie Smollett belongs in jail. Alas, this is not the way justice works.

*George Floyd, of course…