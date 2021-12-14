I was reading yesterday about one of those former apologetics now , poor man, going fast down Satan’s drains. The guy was not saying, but implying, that Christ might have lied to him. It is fitting, I think, to say two words about this.

A person who dealt with apologetics should actually know much, much better; but even a normal layman with some discernment can easily reflect on this: that 1) Christ was not mad, and 2) He clearly claimed, as can be readily evinced from an attentive reading of the Gospel, that He is God.

So, we have someone here who, besides performing miracles right and left, and fulfilling the Old Testament prophecies in countless ways, claims something so massive, so utterly definitive, that He would be the most evil person of all if he were just lying.

Now, let us go down this rabbit hole and let us reflect on what the logical consequences of this absurdity would be. We would have a sort of mad guy, of whom not even his opponents claimed he was mad, endowed with astonishing powers consistent with those prophesied for the Messiah, and never seen before or after, and going around preaching a message of astonishing goodness, all the while being determined to lie to you and, to top it all, in the end so taken in this not-mad-madness that he dies a horrible death on the cross, like a common robber, just in order to cheat everyone to the end.

This is absurd in so many ways, and it has so many untenable ramifications, that only a man who is going, very fast (please pray for him) down Satan’s drain can even entertain such absurd notion, much less put his reflections on Twitter for other lunatics (of whom the place abounds) to share the madness with him.

The reality is much, much simpler.

Aut Deus, aut homo malus. Either God, or an evil man. But clearly not mad, and clearly not an evil man.

Therefore, God.

And if God, clearly good. If God, clearly truthful. If God, then, unavoidably, the Way, the Truth and the Life.

God does not lie to you. Not with an evil intent, and not even to help you in some way with a white lie. Truth is Truth.

You would think a person with a certain knowledge of Christianity would grasp that easily.

It does not seem to always be the case.