How To Shut Up And Influence Noone

Without practicing silence, our tongue can also ail. Instead of making the truth shine, it can become a dangerous weapon. Indeed, our words can become flattery, bragging, lies, backbiting and slander. It is an established fact that, as the Book of Sirach reminds us, “many have fallen by the edge of the sword, but not so many as have fallen because of the tongue” (28:18), the tongue kills more than the sword. Jesus said clearly: whoever speaks ill of his brother or sister, whoever slanders his neighbour, is a murderer (cf. Mt 5:21-22). Killing with the tongue. We do not believe this, but it is the truth. Let us think a little about the times we have killed with the tongue: we would be ashamed! But it will do us good, a great deal of good.”

The more I read this guy, the more I think that he was, all his life, a lying, cowardly, lewd, lazy hypocrite who has heard for decades the echo of his own character in a lot of people around him. He might, also, have been (and still be) a pervert. He has been, most certainly, a man without a shred of faith, lying even to his mother, boasting of it, and caring nothing for even a minimum of integrity in his life.

Hence, this obsession with making us just shut up with the denunciation of how evil he is. Sorry, Frankie boy, but we will give a pass to this. Evil must be denounced, and trying to hide behind the same Jesus on whose face you spit every day will not help, either.

Francis’ desire, though, might well go beyond his desire that an army of bloggers stops opening the eyes of Catholics and non-Catholics every day about the real nature of this man. I think it’s deeper than that.

Francis’ model of Catholic is a Catholic that puts up with everything, looks the other way all the time, and is happy to only have his Catholicism as a fuzzy feeling with no effect in real life. He wants all those dumb women, and even dumber eunuchs, going around with a stupid smile on their face, blathering about the “joy of Christ”, whilst around them faithlessness, blasphemy, heathenism, and perversion abound. If he can’t destroy Catholicism, at least he will try to have it neutered.

Don’t ever speak about the evil that you see around you, dear reader. It is muuuuuurrrrrder, see?

Sorry, Frankie boy, but this is not going to wash. We are going to speak, and we are not going to go soft on you. Because we really, really have had enough of your hate for Christ and the Church, and we are waiting for you to finally die and perhaps, after 72 hours in the coffin, start stinking a tiny bit less than you do now.

However, we can guarantee you this: that, bad as you are, we are going to pray for your conversion to Catholicism, and will not stop wishing you the grace of a happy death.

So no, you won’t have the satisfaction of trying to drag us in hell with you (your, by far, most probable destination anyway) either.